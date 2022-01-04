By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In what is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, the Steelers quarterback went out in style.

After a 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, all eyes were on Roethlisberger at the conclusion of the game.

💛 🖤 Ben Roethlisberger took a moment on the bench before leaving the field after possibly his last game at Heinz Field. https://t.co/QpGXN0mqW1 pic.twitter.com/Kh5gNjSAIB — KDKA (@KDKA) January 4, 2022

Before taking a victory lap around Heinz Field, Roethlisberger took a moment on the bench by himself, before leaving the field.

Roethlisberger then walked around the front row of seats, high-fiving fans along the way before heading down the tunnel away from the field.

Earlier in the week, Roethlisberger said it was likely this would be his final game at Heinz Field.

The team will wrap up its regular season campaign on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. A win in Baltimore, along with a Jacksonville win and any result but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would earn the Steelers a playoff berth.