By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Port Authority bus on the South Side.READ MORE: Seven Springs, Hidden Valley And Laurel Mountain Enter New Era For 2022
The Port Authority said the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of 18th and Sarah streets. The bus driver was headed outbound from downtown toward Carrick when the crash happened.READ MORE: Squirrel Hill Eat'n Park To Close After 45 Years
Officials say the driver of the bus, a bus passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals with reported “minor” injuries. Two other bus passengers claimed injuries but refused medical attention, according to the Port Authority.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Seeing 'Steep Increase' In COVID-19 Cases
Port Authority police are investigating.