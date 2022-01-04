By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus continues to impact schools in Pittsburgh.

Tomorrow, PPS will transition 17 schools to synchronous learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Eight schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Nine schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022. pic.twitter.com/IjdOkTZ7Wu — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) January 4, 2022

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that 20 schools this week will transition to online learning due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Eight schools were closed Tuesday, six are closed on Wednesday and 14 others are closed for the rest of the week.

On Sunday, the district moved 12 schools to online learning for Monday due to COVID-19.

The six schools that are closed on Wednesday are:

Pittsburgh Carrick High School

Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8

Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy 6-12

Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12

The 14 schools that are closed for the remainder of the week are:

Pittsburgh Allegheny PreK-5

Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8

Pittsburgh Classical Academy 6-8

Pittsburgh Langley PreK-8

Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5

Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5

Manchester PreK-8

Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5

Pittsburgh Perry High School

Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5

Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-5

Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8

Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5

Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5

The eight schools that were closed on Tuesday were:

Pittsburgh Carrick High School

Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8

Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5

Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8

Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Pittsburgh Sterrett 6-8

Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12

In-class instruction will resume on Jan. 10 for all the schools closed this week.

“The PFT has requested a meeting with the District and they are setting it up,” said Nina Esposito-Visgitis, president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers. “We have not met with them yet, so I’m not saying I know their protocols yet, but we are going to meet with them because we want to know the details of how they figure it out.”

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to a parent whose son attends Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5. He said he is frustrated with the last-minute nature of the decisions.

“It’s very frustrating,” parent Steve Winslow said. “Ultimately, we all understand there are issues going on with COVID. It’s a tough thing to deal with for many parents. … One day they are closed, one day they are open and you don’t know what’s going to happen.”