PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be in McKeesport today to name his choice for Lieutenant Governor.

In a KDKA exclusive, Political Editor Jon Delano spoke with both AG Shapiro and the man he’d like to be his running mate.

In Pennsylvania, candidates for Lieutenant Governor are nominated in a separate primary than the Governor, but every now and then, a gubernatorial candidate urges voters to pick a particular person as their running mate.

Josh Shapiro wants Democrats to nominate State Representative Austin Davis as his running mate.

Shapiro says Austin Davis, a 32-year-old State Rep. from McKeesport is just the kind of person he wants to work with if he’s elected governor.

If nominated and elected, Davis would be the first African American Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania’s history.

“I want to make sure I have a partner with me, a partner who will challenge me, a partner who has different life experiences, somebody who can speak through his own life experiences that can inform our administration, so it’s important for me to be here today endorsing Austin Davis for the position of Lieutenant Governor,” Shapiro said.

“Absolutely. I think that’s my role, quite frankly, my charge as our next lieutenant governor, not only to serve our commonwealth well but to serve him well,” Davis said when asked if he is prepared to tell Shapiro things he doesn’t want to hear.

Shapiro comes from suburban Philadelphia, so picking someone from Western Pennsylvania, especially from the Mon Valley, makes good political sense.

But again, it’s up to Democrats, not Shapiro, to pick their Lieutenant Governor nominee in the May primary.