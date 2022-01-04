By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the center stage at Heinz Field on Monday night may have been reserved for Ben Roethlisberger, Najee Harris made some history of his own.

With a 30-yard run late in Monday night’s game against the Browns, Harris became the Steelers’ all-time leading rookie rusher.

Harris moves past Harris.@ohthatsNajee22 now has the most rushing yards by a rookie running back in #SteelersHistory, passing @francoharrishof's total of 1,055 in 1972. pic.twitter.com/iHCDfGFYnP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2022

The run would give Harris a rushing total of 1,085 yards, surpassing Franco Harris’ rookie record of 1,055 yards, set in 1972.

Najee Harris wasn’t done for the night, however, as he racked up another 37 yards on a touchdown carry near the end of the game, bring his season total to 1,172 yards with one game left to play.

Harris’ 188 rushing yards in the game helped propel the Steelers to a 26-14 victory in QB Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field.

The team will wrap up its regular season campaign on Sunday when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. A win in Baltimore, along with a Jacksonville win and any result but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would earn the Steelers a playoff berth.