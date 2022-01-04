By: Madeline Bartos/KDKA-TV
NASHVILLE (KDKA) – Former Steeler Bud Dupree is accused of assaulting a Walgreens employee in Nashville.
Dupree, now with the Titans, was issued a citation charging him with misdemeanor assault stemming from the alleged fight caught on camera over the weekend.
WARNING: Graphic language and content
(Story continues below tweet)
READ MORE: Bud Dupree Leaves Final Message For Pittsburgh Steelers Fans: ‘I’m Gonna Miss Y’all’
The Bud Dupree video from walgreens pic.twitter.com/EQ4vPvo6l0
— Jeff Ranger 🐺 (@JRANGER615) January 4, 2022
A group of people got into an argument with 20-year-old Greg Butler while he was working at a Walgreens on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard Sunday night, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.
The group left then came back in with Dupree, according to the citation released by police Tuesday. Police said Dupree grabbed Butler and his phone, and the two fought before Dupree left.
Dupree is in his first season with the Titans after the Steelers decided not to use a franchise tag on the linebacker, sending him into free agency. He’d been with the Steelers since 2015.MORE NEWS: Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Not Using Franchise Tag On LB Bud Dupree
He’s scheduled to report for booking on the citation in three weeks, police said.