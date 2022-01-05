By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –
Despite Monday night being the possible final home game of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, TJ Watt had no problem taking the spotlight on the defensive side of the ball.
Against the Steelers' week 17 matchup against the Browns, Watt had four sacks, taking down Baker Mayfield and putting Watt on the doorstep of history.
The four sacks give him 21.5 sacks this season which is 1.5 away from breaking the NFL single-season record of 22.5, set by Michael Strahan in 2001.
Watt also recorded five tackles, three of those for a loss, against the Browns in week 17.
This marks the third time this season Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The Steelers will take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the season finale with a slim chance at the postseason still alive.