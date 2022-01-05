PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is making a warm meal for the cold winter weather.

Chicken Scarpariello

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (2 1/4 pounds)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

All-purpose flour, for dusting

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 sweet Italian sausage links (12 ounces total)

2 shallots, halved and thinly sliced (3/4 cup)

3 cloves garlic, halved and smashed

4 rosemary sprigs

1/3 cup hot pickled cherry or Peppadew peppers, halved, plus 2 tablespoons brine

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Crusty bread, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Season both sides of each filet with salt and pepper to taste. Heat the oil in a large heavy Preheat oven to 375°F. Season chicken with salt and pepper; lightly dust with flour, shaking off excess. Heat oil in a braiser pan or a large straight-sided ovenproof skillet over medium-high. When it shimmers, add chicken, skin-side down, in a single layer.

Cook, flipping once, until browned on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes total. Transfer to a plate. Add sausages to pan and cook, turning a few times, until browned all over but not cooked through, about 5 minutes; transfer to plate with chicken.

Reduce heat to medium; add shallots and garlic to pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden in places, about 3 minutes. Add rosemary and pepper brine; cook until liquid has mostly evaporated, a few seconds. Add broth and lemon juice; boil until reduced by half, 8 to 10 minute. .Return chicken and any accumulated juices to pan, skin-side up, along with peppers. Transfer pan to oven; roast 15 minutes. Meanwhile, slice sausages on the bias into thirds; nestle into skillet. Continue cooking until a thermometer inserted in chicken (near but not touching bones) registers 165°F and sausages are just cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Serve warm with bread.