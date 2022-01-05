CLICK HERELatest On Winter Weather Coming Our Way
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say Blade died on Dec. 30, just shy of his 14th birthday.
Filed Under:Derry Borough, Derry Township, Derry Township Police, K-9, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Derry Borough Police Department is in mourning.

READ MORE: Treasure Hunters Sue For Records On Extremely Valuable Civil War-Era Gold At Pa. Dig Site

(Photo Credit: Derry Borough Police/Facebook)

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Taking 'Rolling Closure Approach' To COVID-19 Staffing Shortages

The department announced the death of K-9 Blade on Wednesday. Police say Blade died on Dec. 30, just shy of his 14th birthday.

MORE NEWS: Are Throat Swabs A Better Way To Detect COVID-19?

“Chief Glick was with him as he crossed over and wanted everyone to know that Blade was a awesome partner and served his community as well as surrounding communities in Westmoreland county. K-9 officer Blade will be missed,” a post on Facebook said.