PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has updated their data overnight on incoming snow, and we want you to be prepared.

Despite the relatively warm temperatures so far, our area is expected to see ice and snow in the coming days.

Latest data=storm further south, bit faster. Changes to forecast. Expect more as models get a better handle on track and speed. Snow reaches south late Thu aft. Spreads N in the eve. 6 to 9 hour window for snow. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/f9MIxhqrDk — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 5, 2022

PennDOT says they’re ready to tackle any winter weather we may get.

To this point, PennDOT says they’ve been able to save much of their salt reserves, thanks to a warm December.

The Allegheny County manager for PennDOT says their drivers have made their practice runs and are ready to go.

Around 40% of all accidents on the road take place during severe weather situations, so here are some driving tips:

Make sure to clean your car off completely before you hit the roads.

Accelerate slowly and brake slowly

You’ll also want to drive a little slower.

According to some studies, Pennsylvania is the 5th most dangerous state for winter driving.

Experts say if you see salt trucks on the road, make sure to give them some extra space.