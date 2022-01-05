By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools said it’s taking a “rolling closure approach” to keeping the district open while dealing with COVID-driven staffing shortages.

Eight more schools will close for the rest of the week, PPS announced Wednesday, leaving half of the district’s schools online.

The district has been hit with staffing shortages because of COVID-19 and other absences, moving students to synchronous learning.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority. As students try their best to recoup a year of unfinished learning, we are committed to keeping schools open to provide high-quality in-person learning,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters in a news release.

“Our rolling closure approach allows us to engage in a day-by-day review of staffing with our school leaders to ensure we are only closing schools for staffing shortages as necessary. We understand this may cause some difficulty for our families, which is why we do not take the decision to close a school even one day lightly during this challenging time,” said Walters.

Thirteen school buildings are now added to the list of schools closed for the remainder of the week:

Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8

Pittsburgh Carrick High School

Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5

Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5

Pittsburgh King PreK-8

Pittsburgh Mifflin Pre-8

Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5

Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy 6-12

Pittsburgh Sterrett 6-8

Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12

Fourteen school buildings are currently closed for the remainder of the week and will reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022:

Pittsburgh Allegheny PreK-5

Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8

Pittsburgh Classical Academy 6-8

Pittsburgh Langley PreK-8

Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5

Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5

Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8

Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5

Pittsburgh Perry High School

Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5

Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-5

Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8

Pittsburgh Weil PreK-5

Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5

The most recent closures can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.