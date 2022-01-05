By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in North Versailles.
Allegheny County police said North Versailles police were notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Greensburg Pike on Wednesday night. Police say first responders learned the shooting happened in North Versailles, but the victim fled the scene.
Officers found the victim in Wilmerding. He was shot multiple times in the lower body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
No word on any arrests or suspects.