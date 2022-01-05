By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority police are applauding two officers who they say helped save a man having a heart attack after the Steelers game.
Officers Hudek and Posa were flagged down after Monday’s game against the Browns, the Port Authority police said on Twitter. They said a family member was having a heart attack.
Hudek started CPR while Posa got an AED, which they used until medics arrived on the scene, police said.
“EXCELLENT JOB!” police wrote on Twitter.
The Port Authority Police Department has almost 50 full-time officers who respond to crimes related to Port Authority services, its website says.