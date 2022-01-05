By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A long-time Republican voice in the Pennsylvania State House will not be seeking re-election this fall.
Daryl Metcalfe has represented parts of Butler County for the last 24 years.
In a statement, he said that “God is calling him to a new adventure in life.”
Metcalfe has been a conservative firebrand in recent years, including at one time, an unsuccessful push to impeach Governor Tom Wolf.
His term will officially end in November.