By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at a home. He died at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Monday, the medical examiner said, ruling the cause of death blunt force trauma to the head.
Smith Township police said they're investigating the boy's death. He was being watched on Dec. 30 when his babysitters called 911, the police chief said.
It’s unclear who is responsible for the boy’s death and no one is facing charges yet, the chief said.
County detectives and state police are helping with the investigation.
