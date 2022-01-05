By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University students and staff are being strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming semester.
The university says it’s emailing instructions on how students and staff will be able to verify their vaccination status.
West Virginia is changing its definition of fully vaccinated.
For students to be considered fully vaccinated, they must have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They also must have received a booster dose of a vaccine at least six months after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months after getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The requirements are part of WVU’s updated COVID-19 protocols ahead of the start of classes next week.
Masks will also be required indoors through at least the end of the month.