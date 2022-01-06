By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Bed Bath and Beyond, a chain known for selling household items and furniture, will be closing several stores all across the nation.

One of the locations impacted is in the Pittsburgh area.

The Bed Bath and Beyond on McKnight Road will be closing.

There is also a location in York, Pennsylvania and another one in Triadelphia, West Virginia that are also shutting down.

The stores are offering a clearance sale, with all items discounted.

CNN reports that these closures were planned as far back as two years ago, in an effort to capitalize more on online sales and rennovating profitable store fronts.

The affected stores will be closed permanently by the end of the next month.

Bed Bath and Beyond locations in Cranberry Township, Homestead, 160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, and Morgantown, WV remain open.