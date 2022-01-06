By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University has adjusted its plans for the spring semester amid the wave of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
CMU officials say that since experts anticipate the peak of omicron cases will not happen until the middle of the month, the majority of classes from January 18 to January 30 will be held via “synchronous remote instruction.”
This applies to both undergraduate and graduate programs.
There will be some exceptions for a few classes, which will be marked as in-person only, and specific COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Students will need to take a COVID-19 baseline test in January and get the booster shot.
They can either stay at their current residence they've been staying at during the break or return to campus and take the first few weeks of classes remotely.
