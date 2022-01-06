By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pair of COVID-19 pills that we’ve been waiting for have finally made their way to the Pittsburgh area.

But getting your hands on them could be harder than you think.

Pfizer’s and Merck’s pills are intended for higher-risk people or people over the age of 65 who have tested positive for the virus. Both treatments require a prescription from a doctor and consist of a series of pills taken over five days.

But right now, the pills are only available in seven pharmacies in Allegheny County. One is Asti’s Pharmacy in the South Hils, which has received enough for 140 patients.

“They are for patients who have had an onset of symptoms in the last five days and they are mild to moderate COVID symptoms,” Samantha Pitzarella of Asti’s Pharmacy said. “Patients that have pre-existing conditions that would lead to hospitalization.”

But not everyone is sold on these.

“You got this shot and that shot and a vaccine, but those things were tested for decades before they were put o the market for people to use,” said Barbara from the South Hills. “But it’s just too experimental. Why would I put something experimental in my body?”

Pitzarella said it’s important to remind people that these pills do not take the place of the vaccine. The vaccine and booster are your first lines of defense.