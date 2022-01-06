By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As of December 31, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins have new ownership.

Tom Werner, the Chairman of Fenway Sports Group made the announcement that the deal was finalized during the Penguins’ matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

During the game, Werner spoke with the media for the first time since the deal had been finalized and discussed a number of topics including the team itself, the Penguins’ role in the community, and plans for the former site of the Civic Arena.

“When we got involved with Red Sox they hadn’t won a World Series in 84 years,” he said referring to the championship drought in Boston when the group purchased the Red Sox. “This is a team that is an outstanding team on and off the ice. It’s got a great role in the community.”

While they won’t have that worry here, the Penguins have been one of the NHL’s most successful franchises since 1991, winning 5 Stanley Cups, the most in the past 30-plus years.

Werner and FSG’s leadership met with the Penguins management and coaching staff prior to the game on Wednesday.

“We are very happy with the team right now with the play on the ice,” Werner said. “I think Mike Sullivan is one of the great coaches in the NHL. I told him that to his face yesterday.”

As for the team on the ice, Werner did not give specifics but does believe that Malkin and Letang will finish their careers as Penguins.

“As it relates to the Letang and Malkin, we know that they want to stay here and we’d like them to stay here,” he said. “We know what they mean to Pittsburgh. Beyond that, I’ll leave it up to Hextall and [President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke].”

FSG also met with city officials about the redevelopment of the site of the former Civic Arena.

“We know that there’s an opportunity here,” Werner said. “We’re going to work with the community groups. One of the things that I said is we like to under-promise and over-deliver. So we don’t have a timetable right now. But we think that if you look back that development parcel in a few years, it will be quite different than what it is right now.”

Despite the sale being a final, a limited partner, Wildfire Productions, is seeking to overturn it. The group filed a lawsuit late last month citing “clandestine back-room maneuvering.”