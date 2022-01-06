By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A long-time Pittsburgh firefighter has lost his battle with COVID-19.READ MORE: Shootout In Ohio Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured
Mike Mullen, who retired just a few months ago, died on Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Two Winning Tickets Sold For $632 Million Powerball Jackpot
Mullen had retired from the bureau in November after 41 years of service.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator but died after a week.MORE NEWS: Three People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Whitehall
He was 65 years old.