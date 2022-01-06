By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searching for two young children who they say may be in danger after they were illegally removed from a home in Greene County by their biological parents.READ MORE: Winter Weather: Hour-By-Hour Guide To Today's Coverage On KDKA
Pennsylvania State police said 5-year-old Jade Fannon and her brother 3-year-old Jayce were in legal custody of Greene County CYS but were taken from a home by their parents, 30-year-old Jonathan Curtis and 25-year-old Brandi Renee.
READ MORE: Person Hit By Train In Haysville
Parents from previous Tweet, Jonathan Fannon and Brandi Stump (non recent picture) pic.twitter.com/w3kz5VbvDz
— Trooper Forrest Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 6, 2022
Curtis and Renee fled the state after taking the kids, police said, and are driving a white 2018 Ford Fusion with the Pennsylvania license plate KXD-0548. They have family in Morgantown as well as Washington and Greene counties, police said.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Launches $350M Homeowner Assistance Fund
There are felony warrants out for their arrest, and the children have been entered as missing endangered, police said.