By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — There's a lucky winner out in Somerset County.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the One Stop store on Pitt Street in Jennerstown on Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the One Stop store on Pitt Street in Jennerstown on Wednesday.

"The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 6-14-25-33-46, and the red Powerball® 17 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two," the Pennsylvania Lottery said.
The store also gets $500 for being the one to sell the ticket.
The winner has a year to claim the money and must sign the back of the ticket beforehand.
There are other prizes from the Power Play and Double Play that have gone unclaimed, and Pennsylvania lottery officials encouraged winners to contact their closest lottery office.