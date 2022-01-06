By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools said it’s taking a “rolling closure approach” to keeping the district open while dealing with COVID-driven staffing shortages.

The district has been hit with staffing shortages because of COVID-19 and other absences, moving students to synchronous learning.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority. As students try their best to recoup a year of unfinished learning, we are committed to keeping schools open to provide high-quality in-person learning,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters in a news release.

“Our rolling closure approach allows us to engage in a day-by-day review of staffing with our school leaders to ensure we are only closing schools for staffing shortages as necessary. We understand this may cause some difficulty for our families, which is why we do not take the decision to close a school even one day lightly during this challenging time,” said Walters.

The most recent closures can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.