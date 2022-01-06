PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People in the Pittsburgh area decided to make the most of the winter weather by helping others and enjoying outdoor activities.

The Cranberry Township Snow Angel Program matches volunteers with nearby elderly residents and residents with disabilities so the volunteers can provide snow removal assistance. The program started last year.

Now that the weather outside is frightful, the snow angels are finally spreading their wings and getting to work.

“Shoveling their walkways, their sidewalks, salting, whatever need to be done,” said Jolene Jaecke, a Cranberry Township Snow Angel Volunteer.

Jolene Jaecke and her kids live in Cranberry Township. They decided to put their shovels and salt to good use and become snow angels this winter season.

“We had some hard times. My husband had surgery several years ago on his back and there were many people who helped us out, whether it was mowing our lawn, racking leaves and shovel snow. I just wanted to give back and get the kids involved post-pandemic,” Jaecke said.

“Hopefully there can be like a butterfly effect. We do it and another person does it for someone else and the chain follows,” Jolene’s daughter Allison Jaecke said.

The township needs more volunteers. The program will run until the last snowstorm of 2022. To help or receive help, click here.

“No one truly enjoys shoveling their driveways, but it’s a great time for people to come together. Last year, we built long last relationships, helping each other” said Josh Andree, Cranberry Township’s special projects coordinator.

The city of Pittsburgh has a snow angel program run by the Department of Public Works. There are around 250 snow angels signed up so far, but there is a huge need for additional volunteers.

Volunteers and neighbors in need can register for the program online here or by calling the city’s 311 Response Center.

“We always have more need than volunteers to help so we have approximately 565 neighbors in need and a little more I’m guessing have signed up. We are always calling on our communities to please help us,” said Gisele Betances.

Neighbors who want assistance must live within city limits, be 60 years or older, have a physical disability or lack resources.

The snow didn’t stop a hockey game between Holy Ghost Prep and North Allegheny at the Schenley Park Skating Rink on Thursday. Fans and players were making the most of the snowy situation.

“The biggest part of this, it’s outside, it’s an amazing experience to have a hockey game outside, and the snow is an added feature, an added benefit,” said Jeffrey Denilak, who used to work at Holy Ghost Prep and was watching the hockey game.

“It’s an amazing experience. It’s cool for us, but it’s gotta be awesome for the players. I’ve played outdoors but nothing like this,” said Pat Cannon, a former hockey player and Holy Ghost Prep alumnus.