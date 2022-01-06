WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — Three people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash along Route 51.
The crash occurred late Wednesday night along Route 51 near Baldwin-Whitehall High School.
A head-on collision occurred just before 11:00 p.m.
Allegheny County dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were taken to the hospital.
The conditions of those people are unknown at this time.
Route 51 was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.
