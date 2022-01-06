CLICK HERELatest On Winter Weather Coming Our Way
WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — Three people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash along Route 51.

The crash occurred late Wednesday night along Route 51 near Baldwin-Whitehall High School.

A head-on collision occurred just before 11:00 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Allegheny County dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were taken to the hospital.

The conditions of those people are unknown at this time.

Route 51 was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.