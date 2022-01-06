By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – T.J. Watt just keeps breaking records.

Watt became the only player in Steelers history to be voted MVP by his fellow teammates for three consecutive years on Thursday.

“It’s all about tradition here and to be able to put your footprint in as part of the tradition here is special,” Watt said on the Steelers’ website.

T.J. Watt has been voted the #Steelers Most Valuable Player by his teammates for the third consecutive year! 📝: https://t.co/h437fqPq9G pic.twitter.com/hl9y3ycGxe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2022

“I know it’s an individual goal. I’m not big on individual achievements. But doing this with such a wonderful group of guys is what it’s all about. To be able to be a part of this franchise hopefully for a long time, this is very special. But I really do have more work to do,” he said.

Watt has had a record-breaking season, shattering James Harrison’s 2008 record for the most sacks in a season, coming in at 21.5 and counting. With one game left in the regular season, he’s one sack away from tying the NFL single-season record.

The title of Steelers MVP comes on the heels of another honor. On Wednesday, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

The Steelers face off against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the last game of the regular season. A playoff run hangs in the balance, but several pieces need to fall into place for the Steelers to make it to the post season.