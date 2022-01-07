PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″.

WATCH: Why So Little Snow?



We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid-30s. Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and maybe a little snow.

Highs on Sunday will be back in the 40s and most spots will just see rain but as temperatures drop AGAIN Monday morning to the mid-20s, freezing rain and icy roads are possible.

Next week there will be sunshine for much of Monday, but snow showers are possible at night and highs are only back in the 20s with lows in the teens. Hello January!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.