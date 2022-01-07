By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was hurt after a mine collapse in Fayette County.
The mine collapse was reported at Laurel Aggregates near Point Marion on Springhill Furnace Road Friday afternoon. The mine is near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Details are limited at the time, but dispatchers confirmed crews were on the scene with one patient.
It was a very active scene when KDKA’s Erika Stanish got to the mine. Fire, EMS and police were all called there.
There’s been no word on the victim’s condition.
KDKA is waiting to hear from officials on scene as well as the company in charge. News crews are currently being held back behind gates for safety reasons.
