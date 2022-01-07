By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ARMAGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of assaulting a convenience store employee in Indiana County before making off with nearly $1,900.

Nicholas Empfield, 27, is facing multiple charges after he robbed the One-Stop service station on Indiana Street around 6 a.m. Friday.

He allegedly entered the store, demanded money, then assaulted the employee working there, who police said knew him. She hit her head off a nearby countertop when Empfield shoved her, police said.

After he attacked her, he stepped over her, ran around the counter and took $1,892 in cash before leaving, police said.

The employee had a laceration to the back of her skull, police said, and she was evaluated by first responders before seeking medical treatment.

Empfield was arrested at his home in Wheatfield Township and is facing several charges including robbery and aggravated assault. He’s in jail on $150,000 bail.