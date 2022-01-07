By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a stolen dog.
Police say a man was in downtown Pittsburgh with his dog in the 600 block of Smithfield Street on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. when a couple confronted him, saying he was not allowed to have a dog on the streets.
The man told the couple the dog was his emotional support animal, but they cut the dog's leash and took it from him, police said.
Law enforcement said the dog has not yet been taken to any local shelter. Police are investigating.