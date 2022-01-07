By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Could Pittsburgh be the city where the Republican Party nominates its 2024 presidential nominee?

According to a recent report from Politico, Pittsburgh is among four cities the GOP is considering for its 2024 national convention.

Along with Pittsburgh, the GOP is considering Milwaukee, Nashville, and Salt Lake City.

Pittsburgh is not unfamiliar with being a site for presidential candidates.

During the 2020 election, Heinz Field was the site of a drive-in rally featuring Joe Biden and Lady Gaga the night before the election.

“The Republican National Committee is grateful for and appreciative of the overwhelming interest from cities across the country to host the 2024 Republican National Convention,” RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters told Politico.

It’s expected the RNC will make a decision this spring.

Pittsburgh has never played host to a major-party convention. Philadelphia hosted the first GOP convention in 1856 and has hosted it a total of six times, most recently in 2000. Philadelphia also has hosted the Democratic National Convention three times, as recently as 2016.