By Daisy Jade
Happy New Year, Fan N’ATion! Check out what’s coming up on our first show of 2022 on JANUARY 8 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-New Year, New Yinz – We hear fan wishes for the New Year.

-Bye Bye Big Ben – Unfiltered takes on Ben’s legacy straight from Steelers fans themselves!
-Fan psychologist Rich Luker, Ph.D. reveals why Pittsburgh is the craziest!
-412 Fan’atic: Stewart Love – Stewart flew all the way from the UK to see Big Ben’s very first game at Heinz Field… and now his very last! Closing an 18-yearlong circle, with Scotland’s biggest Steelers fan!
-412 Fan’atic: Sergio Carrasco from Mexico – Sergio started the Official Steelers Fan Foto Day!
-NFL Fan of the Year – A salute to the newly crowned Steeler Fan of the Year, Nelson Lowes Sr.
-Fan Cave: Rob Gerlach
-Steelerettes – Call it some leftover holiday “cheer”…we’ve got the story of the 60’s cheer squad and where they are now.
All this and more…

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

