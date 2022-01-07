Happy New Year, Fan N’ATion! Check out what’s coming up on our first show of 2022 on JANUARY 8 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-New Year, New Yinz – We hear fan wishes for the New Year.

-Bye Bye Big Ben – Unfiltered takes on Ben’s legacy straight from Steelers fans themselves!

-Fan psychologist Rich Luker, Ph.D. reveals why Pittsburgh is the craziest!

-412 Fan’atic: Stewart Love – Stewart flew all the way from the UK to see Big Ben’s very first game at Heinz Field… and now his very last! Closing an 18-yearlong circle, with Scotland’s biggest Steelers fan!

-412 Fan’atic: Sergio Carrasco from Mexico – Sergio started the Official Steelers Fan Foto Day!

-NFL Fan of the Year – A salute to the newly crowned Steeler Fan of the Year, Nelson Lowes Sr.