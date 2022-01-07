By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s some good news for Steelers fans ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale against the rival Ravens: Diontae Johnson is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Firefighters Take On Baltimore Firefighters In Charity Hockey Game
Johnson, the Steelers leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards, was activated one day after he was added to the list.READ MORE: 1 Injured In Fayette County Mine Collapse
The Steelers face off against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the last game of the regular season. A playoff run hangs in the balance, but several pieces need to fall into place for the Steelers to make it to the post season.
The Steelers made a few more roster moves Friday, placing linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) on the reserve/injured list, signing guard Nate Gilliam to the practice squad and releasing receivers Rico Bussey and Damion Willis.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 3 Eateries
Kickoff on Sunday is at 1 p.m.