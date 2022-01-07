CLICK HEREClosings, Delays Coming In
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Unity Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A state trooper’s quick actions helped save a family and their pets.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Joins Public Works On First Snowfall Of The Season

Trooper Tony Anthony was on patrol in Unity Township on Wednesday night when he spotted a house fire on Donohoe Road.

READ MORE: Western Pa. Wakes Up To First Significant Snowfall Of Season

He made his way to the scene of the fire, pushed in the front door which awakened the sleeping family.

His decision to push through the door helped get two adults and two kids out of the burning home.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Brave Bitter Temperatures To Fight Beechview House Fire

Anthony then went back inside to help rescue the family’s two dogs.