By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALTIMORE (KDKA) – The Steelers will be without Keith Butler this Sunday against the Ravens.READ MORE: NFL Fines Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney For Throwing Chase Claypool's Shoe
The team announced the defensive coordinator will not be coaching due to COVID-19 protocols.READ MORE: Steelers Activate Joe Haden And Kendrick Green, Add James Washington To Reserve/COVID-19 List
Taking his place will be Head Coach Mike Tomlin as well as Senior Defensive Assistant and Secondary Coach Teryl Austin.
On Wednesday, Keith Butler was placed into COVID-19 protocols and was not made available for his usual Thursday media availability.MORE NEWS: Steelers’ Harris Seeks To Help Roethlisberger Reach Playoffs
The Steelers play their final regular-season game on Sunday against the Ravens in Baltimore at 1:00 p.m.