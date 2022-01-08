PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews have rescued a person trapped in yesterday’s mine collapse in Fayette County.

The rescue happened a little after 11 p.m. Friday night.

KDKA is working to learn the condition of that person and if they were injured or not.

The cause of the mine collapse is still unclear at this time.

The scene at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Springhill Township has been cleared as of Saturday morning.

The mine collapse occurred around 3 p.m. Friday.

The mine is near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Authorities have told KDKA the DEP and federal mine safety and health administration responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

The Red Cross has also been requested to provide mental health services and support.

This mining company is owned by Arcosa, a company based out of Dallas, Texas.

A spokesperson sent us this statement:

“At this time, we are focused on responding to an emergency incident at our Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania aggregate facility. The safety of our employees is our number one priority. More information will be shared when appropriate.”