HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was taken into custody early on Saturday morning.
Trooper Scott Myers was arrested following an off-duty physical altercation in the early morning hours on Saturday at a home in Summerhill Township, Cambria County.
Myers is facing a felony charge along with multiple misdemeanor charges related to a physical altercation with another adult male.
He is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terrorist threats, and harassment.
Myers has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges.
