PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night deadly crash.
On Twitter, police said that a vehicle crashed into a pole on Second Avenue under I-376.
Just before 10:15 p.m, Pittsburgh Police, Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash into a pole in the 1700 block of Second Ave. under I-376. The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Collision Investigation Unit will determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/2Elvrqdaoc
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 8, 2022
The man who was driving the vehicle is dead, according to police.
The Collision Investigation Unit is working to find the cause of the crash.