An investigation by Pittsburgh Police is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night deadly crash.

On Twitter, police said that a vehicle crashed into a pole on Second Avenue under I-376.

The man who was driving the vehicle is dead, according to police.

The Collision Investigation Unit is working to find the cause of the crash.