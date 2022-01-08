By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the spring semester approaches for several universities across western Pennsylvania, many have changed how classes will take place as COVID-19 cases rise.

KDKA is constantly monitoring which universities in our area have made the decision to either begin the semester remotely, in-person, or with restrictions.

Remote Learning

Carlow University

Carlow University is requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 24, 2022.

As the spring semester approaches, all graduate and undergraduate classes will be virtual until that date.

The university is allowing medical and religious exemptions but says most employees and students have submitted proof of vaccination.

Carlow’s full Rentry And Resiliency Plan can be found at this link.

Carnegie Mellon University

While CMU will not be fully remote, the university has said that “the majority of classes from January 18 to January 30 will be held via synchronous remote instruction.”

Students will be permitted to stay at home for those two weeks or move back to campus to take their classes online from student residence.

The school is also requiring all staff and students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

A list of courses that will take place in person can be found on CMU’s Course Modality Hub.

Chatham University

Chatam has extended its online learning and takeout dining until January 18.

The university’s testing and return to campus plan are available on their website.

University of Pittsburgh

Pitt announced that in-person learning for the spring semester will be pushed back until January 27 and vaccinated students must not be showing any symptoms of the virus.

Unvaccinated students will have to comply with weekly testing and apply for an exemption.

Full information can be found at this link.

In-Person Learning

Duquesne University

In a letter to students and families, Duquesne University has said they plan to start the spring semester on time but are implementing a “ten-day flexible arrival period.”

Classes are still set to start on January 24 but there will be an increase in COVID-19 testing, mandatory indoor masking, and vaccination requirements.

President Ken Gormley’s letter as well as a detailed description of the ten-day flexible arrival period can be found at this link.

La Roche University

La Roche is planning to begin in-person learning in the spring semester but is requiring all student-athletes as well as resident students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As students return this spring with COVID-19 cases on the rise, La Roche is requiring all students to be tested prior to returning.

La Roche’s full return to campus plan can be found online at this link.

Penn State

Penn State’s main campus, as well as its satellite campuses, will begin the spring semester in person.

Masks will be required indoors and testing will be provided during move-in weekend.

Penn State’s COVID-19 plans and requirements can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard.

Point Park University

Students were alerted on January 3 that in-person classes and activities will begin as scheduled for the spring semester.

“Given the high vaccination rate among our students, along with the established effectiveness of our safety protocols throughout this pandemic, we believe we can safely and carefully return to campus as planned,” the university said in a release to students on their website.

Point Park’s return to campus protocols can be found at this link.

West Virginia University

WVU has said they will begin classes in person this upcoming semester and will require masks at all indoor locations to at least the end of the month.

The university also changed its definition of “full-vaccinated.”

For students to be considered fully vaccinated, they must have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They also must have received a booster dose of a vaccine at least six months after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months after getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

WVU’s full return to campus plan can be found on its website.

As more colleges and universities announce their Spring 2022 plans, this article will be updated.