By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday was a historic day for the workers of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Those workers joined with the United Steelworkers union in August of 2019 and form a union.

On Friday, a collective bargaining agreement that covers approximately 300 workers across 19 branches and the library support center was ratified.

“I am beyond proud of our bargaining committee and all of our workers who stood in solidarity to win this contract,” said Emily Miller, Adult Programming Librarian at the Office of Programs and Partnerships in East Liberty. “We’ve learned so much and we are excited to continue moving forward with our work as a union.”

Included in the CBA is increasing starting wages, raises, and more paid holidays.

“Along with the individual gains we made that are unique to our work, we also now have the power that comes from our collective bargaining agreement—a proper grievance procedure,” said Kira Yeversky, a clerk at the Homewood location. “These wins alone will go a long way toward creating a more equitable and just library for everyone.”

