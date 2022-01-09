ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – It’s been a wet, rainy, and cold few days, and residents in an Aliquippa apartment complex say they have been stuck inside.

But not by choice.

“It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” said Sheshiah Glenn, and that sentiment is the same for many of the residents of Towne Towers in Aliquippa.

Glenn says the living conditions of the complex have been poor the past couple of days.

“For one, the alarm has been going off since last night, that’s been annoying,” Glenn said. “The pipes broke and they said it was flooding. The elevators don’t work at all, so I don’t know how the handicapped people are supposed to get out of here.”

Similar stories were told to KDKA from both emails and phone calls from viewers.

Once Bryant Reed arrived at the complex, residents began talking from their windows because they said their 4th-floor hall was flooded.

Residents have said they cannot get ahold of management.

“They don’t answer the phone, they don’t fix anything, only at their convenience,” Glenn said.

We attempted calling the two numbers listed and the first attempt led to a dial tone.

The second number said they weren’t in the office.

Glenn said the residents try to take care of one another, but many residents believe management should put them in a hotel until things get fixed.

“Nobody should have to go without heat in the winter,” Glenn said. “To me, that explains it right there. Nobody should have to go without heat in the winter.”

Crews were on-site to fix some problems but residents said it can’t happen fast enough.

They say these issues have been an ongoing problem for some time now and their bigger concern is the health of everyone living there.