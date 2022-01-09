By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Najee Harris is confirmed to have sustained an injury to his elbow.

In the meantime, Benny Snell Jr. has replaced him in the game.

That did NOT look good for Najee Harris….His arm got pinned on a 3rd and 8—short of the sticks #Steelers — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 9, 2022

#Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained an elbow injury but is expected to return to today's game. #Steelers WR Diontae Johnson suffered a rib injury but is also expected to return. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 9, 2022

However, Harris is expected to return to the game.

His injury happened early on in the first quarter.