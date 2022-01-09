By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Najee Harris is confirmed to have sustained an injury to his elbow.
In the meantime, Benny Snell Jr. has replaced him in the game.
That did NOT look good for Najee Harris….His arm got pinned on a 3rd and 8—short of the sticks #Steelers
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 9, 2022
READ MORE: 'Tree Of Lights' Holiday Display At Point State Park Being Retired After More Than 30 Years
#Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained an elbow injury but is expected to return to today's game. #Steelers WR Diontae Johnson suffered a rib injury but is also expected to return.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 9, 2022
However, Harris is expected to return to the game.
His injury happened early on in the first quarter.
Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris are both expected to return to the game @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 9, 2022