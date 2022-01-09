CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Football, Najee Harris, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Najee Harris is confirmed to have sustained an injury to his elbow.

READ MORE: Democratic Politicians Protest Pittsburgh Being Considered For 2024 Republican National Convention

In the meantime, Benny Snell Jr. has replaced him in the game.

READ MORE: 'Tree Of Lights' Holiday Display At Point State Park Being Retired After More Than 30 Years

However, Harris is expected to return to the game.

MORE NEWS: Police Investigating After Woman's Body Found Behind Knoxville Home

His injury happened early on in the first quarter.