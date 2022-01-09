PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police launched an investigation into a hit and run in Homewood South.
Police say a woman was hit by a black or dark blue pickup truck on Frankstown Avenue and Sterrett Street around 10 p.m. last night.
The 30-year old woman was taken to the hospital.
She was last listed in critical condition.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police headquarters.