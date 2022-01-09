By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt has made history.
T.J. Watt: 22.5 Sacks in 15 Games Played
Michael Strahan: 22.5 Sacks in 16 Games Played pic.twitter.com/cNbJkmkAZr
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022
He is now tied with Michael Strahan's record of 22.5 sacks, Watt having managed it in 15 games and Strahan in 16.
With seconds left in the second quarter, Watt made the record.
TJ Watt gets sack and TIES single season sack record… 22 1/2 sacks
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 9, 2022
Spectators prematurely called a forced fumble from Watt as a sack early in the first quarter.
Watt should have 23.5 sacks right now but stat people in Baltimore didn’t think so
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 9, 2022
The Ravens had failed in properly snapping the ball, and Watt was quick to take down Tyler Huntley.