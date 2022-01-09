CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers are currently tied with the Ravens at the end of the second quarter.
Baltimore Ravens, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — T.J. Watt has made history.

He is now tied with Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks, Watt having managed it in 15 games and Strahan in 16.

With seconds left in the second quarter, Watt made the record.

Spectators prematurely called a forced fumble from Watt as a sack early in the first quarter.

The Ravens had failed in properly snapping the ball, and Watt was quick to take down Tyler Huntley.