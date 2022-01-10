SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Mine Safety and Health Administration is conducting an ongoing investigation into the deadly mine collapse in Fayette County.

On Friday, 49-year-old David Hayden died in the mine collapse at Laurel Aggregates Lake Lynn mine in Springhill Township. He is survived by his wife and children.

MSHA database has Laurel Aggregates of Delaware, LLC. listed as the operator and Arcosa, Inc. as the current controller of the mine. The mine material is crushed, broken limestone.

MSHA’s Mine Data Retrieval System shows there were about 30 accidents between 2008 and 2020. No fatalities were reported during that same time period.

The last inspection was completed on Dec. 22, 2021, and inspectors cited the mine company for problems related to electrical conductors, according to MSHA. The company received citations for about 15 violations over the past four years, including limit on exposure to diesel particulate matter, correction of dangerous conditions and location of self-rescue devices.

A U.S. Department of Labor spokesman said in part, “MSHA investigates each mining fatality and prepares a fatality alert, a preliminary investigation and a final report…MSHA is conducting an ongoing investigation.”

Friday’s mine collapse has been added to MSHA’s fatality reports and the accident classification is listed as fall of roof or back. What caused the collapse is still unknown.