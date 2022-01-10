PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton won a Golden Globe last night for his role in the Hulu miniseries “Dopesick.”

Keaton took the top prize in the category for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

“Dopesick” is based on a book of the same name and deals with the nation’s opioid crisis.

Huge congratulations to ⁦@MichaelKeaton⁩ on his well deserved ⁦⁦@goldenglobes⁩ for ⁦@DopesickOnHulu⁩ !!! So honored to work with you Michael, you’re incredible in the show!!! pic.twitter.com/vubKbLQ6e3 — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 10, 2022

Next up, Keaton will once again wear the “Batsuit.” Although Warner Bros. would not confirm the report of his casting, Keaton is expected to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to Variety.

Keaton famously brought Batman to the big screen in 1989, first with “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns.”

He will also appear as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film, “The Flash.”

Last night’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony went on without the fanfare of awards show season.

None of the winners appeared to be present at the event, nor did they immediately comment on their awards. Instead, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization’s social media feeds.

The HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed last February ethical lapses and lack of diversity — there was not a single Black journalist in the 87-person group.

Since then, the group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

