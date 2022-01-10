By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More than $8.2 million will be distributed to over a dozen counties to support affordable housing, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.READ MORE: Special Election Set To Fill Ed Gainey's Seat In Pa. House
In western Pennsylvania, money from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program will go to Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Lawrence and Mercer counties.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Court Won't Block Entire Election 'Investigation' Subpoena
Butler gets $200,000; Clarion County gets $500,000; Hermitage gets $600,000; Indiana County gets $500,000; Lawrence County gets $750,000 and Union Township gets $500,000; and Hermitage gets $600,000. The money will be used for “existing owner-occupied housing,” the Wolf administration said.MORE NEWS: U.S. Marshals Join Search For Triple Homicide Suspect Ronald Steave
For more information, click here.