PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side.

Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal.

The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits.

Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better.

Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in single digits.

Wind speeds will be out of the west through the day at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could top 30mph.

Looking ahead, south of I-80 there will be a chance for evening to overnight snow showers to develop.

If you are north of I-80 you’ll have a chance for snow both today and overnight.

There are winter weather advisories due to snow posted for counties along the banks of Lake Erie.

I can’t rule out a couple of inches of snow falling for some places south of I-80 including northern parts of Butler county along with the snow belt of Armstrong and Indiana counties. Also westward facing slopes of the Laurel Highlands could see a couple of inches of snow.

Today would be a good day to sprinkle down some salt on your drive.

