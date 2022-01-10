By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A person who was one of six shot in Swissvale on Christmas Eve is facing charges in the shooting.
When police got to the 7300 block of Schroyer Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, they found six adults who had been shot. They were all taken to the hospital in “various conditions.”READ MORE: 6 Shot In Swissvale On Christmas Eve
One of those shot, 53-year-old Jacques Washington, is facing charges in connection with the shooting, Allegheny County police announced Monday. Washington was one of two who fired, and detectives learned Washington was responsible for the shooting, police said.
Washington was arrested Monday afternoon and taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.
Washington is facing two counts of criminal attempt homicide and five counts of aggravated assault.